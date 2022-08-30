AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.5% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WERN stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $48.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.