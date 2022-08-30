AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 29,830 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of News by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at News

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

News Announces Dividend

Shares of NWS stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.