AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 53.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Down 0.6 %

HUN opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.