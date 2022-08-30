AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,186 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

