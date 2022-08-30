AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.