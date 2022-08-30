AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,549 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after acquiring an additional 92,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 545,966 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Dropbox by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,407,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after buying an additional 411,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,328,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,467.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,467.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,383,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,270 shares of company stock worth $1,893,115. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox Trading Down 1.4 %

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

DBX opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

