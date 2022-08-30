AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

Stryker stock opened at $206.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.04.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

