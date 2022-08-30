AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,909 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 721,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after buying an additional 116,864 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $5,495,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.