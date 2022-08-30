AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

