AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $446,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 986.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,303,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Realty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 74.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,420,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,546,000 after buying an additional 1,031,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Realty Price Performance

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Realty

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.