AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average is $136.84. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

