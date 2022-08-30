AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,383,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Etsy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Etsy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Etsy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,959,493 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.