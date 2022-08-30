AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,926 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of InterDigital worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.40. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,109 shares of company stock worth $246,746 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

