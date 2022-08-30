AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,945 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $165.36 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

