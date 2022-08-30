AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $197.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.93. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $345.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

