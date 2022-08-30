AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 127.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Chemed by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,711,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemed Trading Down 0.4 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $472.64 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $485.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

