AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,626 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $60.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About International Paper



International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.



