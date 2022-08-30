AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,863 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 167.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

