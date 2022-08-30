AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,249 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 122.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 36,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 424,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $228,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 75.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 722,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 63,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

FNF opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

