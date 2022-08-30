AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.29. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

