AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 15,750 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Verint Systems worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $41,351.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,426.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,254.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $41,351.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,426.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,701 shares of company stock worth $1,198,489 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

