AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 33,542 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,542 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 243.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of News to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at News

News Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. News Co. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Articles

