AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,587 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Brink’s worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Brink’s Stock Down 0.2 %

BCO stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a return on equity of 83.35% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In related news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.