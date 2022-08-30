AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after buying an additional 462,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after buying an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 732.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after buying an additional 73,406 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $307.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

