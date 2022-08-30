Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after buying an additional 1,916,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,343,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,502,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,299,000 after purchasing an additional 486,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,156,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after purchasing an additional 155,907 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.

Insider Activity

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $90,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $90,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $83,848.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,387,935.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.