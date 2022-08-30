AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 335,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AmmPower Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMPF opened at 0.27 on Tuesday. AmmPower has a 1 year low of 0.15 and a 1 year high of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.23 and its 200 day moving average is 0.26.

About AmmPower

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst methods to react nitrogen and hydrogen together with the aim of creating clean and cost-effective green ammonia.

