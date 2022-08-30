ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Down 15.7% in August

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ANA Stock Performance

Shares of ALNPY stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. ANA has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

ANA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

