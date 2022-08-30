Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Cap Reaches $29.23 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $29.23 million and approximately $18.33 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008810 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000941 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.