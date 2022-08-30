Andrew Dahlin Sells 40,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$1,017,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$648,922.28.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$25.86 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$31.19. The company has a market cap of C$49.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.41.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$19.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 4.3699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.08.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

