ANIVERSE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $77.44 Million (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded down 19% against the US dollar. ANIVERSE has a market capitalization of $77.44 million and $15.57 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANIVERSE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00813710 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ANIVERSE Profile
ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17.
ANIVERSE Coin Trading
