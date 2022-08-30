Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Sander Capital Advisors Inc.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 14.2% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 66,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,903,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 968,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,018,000 after acquiring an additional 55,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.18.
AAPL opened at $161.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.98. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
