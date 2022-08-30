Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) VP Kurt W. Loring Sells 7,146 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.22. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $121.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

