AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Update

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the July 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AppYea Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APYP opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07. AppYea has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.62.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc operates as a digital health company that designs, patents, and produces sensor monitoring and software solutions for snoring and sleep apnea. It develops SleepX App, a smartphone application that uses unique algorithms to monitor breathing and detect snoring events in real time; DreamIT, a night wristband with various sensors and interfaces with the SleepX APP for treating snoring; SleepX PRO, a smartphone application that uses unique algorithms to monitor breathing and detect incidents of sleep apnea in real time; and DreamIT PRO, a wristband with various sensors and interfaces with the SleepX PRO app for the treatment of sleep apnea.

