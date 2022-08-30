April Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.59 Million (APRIL)

April (APRIL) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One April coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, April has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. April has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $32,053.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00812110 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About April
April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins and its circulating supply is 40,186,600 coins. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle.
Buying and Selling April
Receive News & Updates for April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for April and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.