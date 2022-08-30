April Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.59 Million (APRIL)

April (APRIL) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One April coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, April has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. April has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $32,053.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00812110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About April

April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins and its circulating supply is 40,186,600 coins. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle.

Buying and Selling April

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as April directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire April should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy April using one of the exchanges listed above.

