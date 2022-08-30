Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APVO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

