Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APVO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of APVO stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
