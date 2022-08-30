Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVOGet Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APVO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of APVO stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $22.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

