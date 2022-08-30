Ardor 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.66 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $106.67 million and $3.66 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00097461 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00021194 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001463 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00269937 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00027425 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008526 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000128 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.