Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBKGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in Argo Blockchain by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

