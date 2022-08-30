Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.44.
Argo Blockchain Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of ARBK stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
