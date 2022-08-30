Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $24,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

ARWR opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

