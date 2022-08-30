Arweave Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.81 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $10.24 or 0.00051478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $341.94 million and $14.81 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000209 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

