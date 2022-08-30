Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,118,500 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 5,337,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,549.4 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance
Shares of ARZGF opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
