Atari Token Price Hits $0.0041 (ATRI)

Atari Token (ATRI) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Atari Token has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Atari Token has a market cap of $6.11 million and $20,718.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atari Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004122 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00134895 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033471 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00081784 BTC.
Atari Token Coin Profile
Atari Token is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari.
