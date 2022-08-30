Aurix Price Tops $1.41 on Major Exchanges (AUR)

Aurix (AUR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Aurix coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00006888 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aurix has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Aurix has a total market capitalization of $23.90 million and approximately $55,895.00 worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,411.70 or 1.00012099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00059445 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024730 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001288 BTC.

About Aurix

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS.

Aurix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Auroracoin is a cryptocurrency for Iceland. It is based on litecoin and is 50% premined. The premined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland, starting at the end of March 2014. An interesting way to encourage coin use and market penetration and similar to Spaincoins marketing push. Difficulty retargets every eight blocks and there is no block reward reduction. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

