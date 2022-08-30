Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 309,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Price Performance
Shares of ANZBY opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Cuts Dividend
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.
Featured Stories
