Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 309,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of ANZBY opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1174 per share. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

(Get Rating)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.