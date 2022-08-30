Australian Safe Shepherd Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (ASS)

Australian Safe Shepherd (ASS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Australian Safe Shepherd has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Australian Safe Shepherd coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Australian Safe Shepherd has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and $46,079.00 worth of Australian Safe Shepherd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00811867 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Australian Safe Shepherd Profile
Australian Safe Shepherd’s official Twitter account is @assfinance.
Buying and Selling Australian Safe Shepherd
