Avalanche Trading 15.5% Lower This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.78 billion and $575.78 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $19.64 or 0.00098432 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021293 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001480 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00277227 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00028350 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008565 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000529 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 294,417,017 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.