Avalaunch Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million (XAVA)

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Avalaunch coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001684 BTC on exchanges. Avalaunch has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $384,111.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalaunch has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00811867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Avalaunch

Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp.

Avalaunch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using U.S. dollars.

