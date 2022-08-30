Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Thomas M. Constantine Sells 1,554 Shares of Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

AX stock opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 273.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 605.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 75.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

