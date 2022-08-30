Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 617.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,560. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.