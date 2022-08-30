Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 21,733 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,733 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Copart by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $120.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

